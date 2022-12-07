Suspect charged with ‘cold case’ killing of B.C. First Nations woman in Florida

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains graphic details that could disturb and trigger some readers. Discretion is advised.

For the past 43 years, Evelyn Fisher-Bamforth’s family has been waiting for justice.

The beloved nurse from Tzeachten First Nation in Chilliwack, B.C. was just 32 years old when she was brutally killed at home in a mobile park in Miramar, Fla. on Jan. 22, 1980.

“She was a really, really bright young woman, a starlight of the family,” Steven Point, her cousin, told Global News. “When we got the news years ago she had been killed, it was just so shocking.”

Miramar Police Department identified a person of interest in Fisher-Bamforth’s case three years later after her death, but lacked the evidence for charge approval at the time.

Thanks to advancements in DNA technology, however, last week, the force shared that the person of interest — Ronald Richards — had been indicted for sexual battery and murder.

“We are one step closer to justice for Evelyn,” Miramar police tweeted on Dec. 1, calling it the “oldest case solved” in the small Broward County city’s history.

It’s the oldest cold case solved in #MiramarPD history: Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth was killed Jan. 22, 1980. Nearly 43 years later, we are pleased to announce a grand jury has indicted Ronald E. Richards for sexual battery & murder. We are one step closer to justice for Evelyn. pic.twitter.com/zFbQQljoBQ — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) December 1, 2022

Point, a former lieutenant governor in B.C., was a pallbearer at Fisher-Bamforth’s funeral. He said her death devastated Tzeachten First Nation and “it’s a relief” to know someone has been charged.

“To have this news all these years later — my thought was it that it’s too bad Uncle Charlie and Auntie Ethel weren’t alive to get this news.”

In a statement to Global News, Fisher-Bamforth’s family said she is now “peacefully resting” in Tzeachten with parents Charles and Ethel, and Leonard.

“Our family hopes all murdered Indigenous women’s families receive justice some day, and that they don’t have to wait for decades for closure, or for the case to go ‘cold’ to be solved,” her family said.

“Our Auntie Evelyn was a beautiful, bright, fun, loving and caring daughter, sister, aunt and friend.”

Richards is alleged to have broken in through a window and attacked Fisher-Bamforth as she slept at home alone. He is accused of raping her and bludgeoning her to death.

Long before Richards’ indictment, Miramar police Det. Johnathan Zeller said he believed a “serial killer” took Fisher-Bamforth’s life.

Richards, who lived in the same mobile park, was convicted of manslaughter in Ohio three months after Fisher-Bamforth died. Five years earlier, he was convicted of attempted first-degree murder.

He remains in Ohio behind bars.

Fisher-Bamforth was born in Sardis in 1947. She attended Chilliwack Secondary School and graduated from the Riverview School of Psychiatric Nursing before moving to Florida.

“We were all so proud of her for becoming a nurse. At that time there weren’t that many Indigenous nurses,” wrote Leslie Bonshor in the family statement.

“I remember my Grandma and Grandpa just beaming with pride of her accomplishments.”

Point added that she was a “ground-breaker” who paved her own way, despite all the obstacles Indigenous people, and women in particular, faced at the time.

Fisher-Bamforth’s husband, John Bamforth, now lives in England.

The Hope for Wellness Help Line offers culturally competent counselling and crisis intervention to all Indigenous peoples experiencing trauma, distress, strong emotions and painful memories. The line can be reached anytime toll-free at 1-855-242-3310.

Women and gender diverse people experiencing violence can access support from Battered Women’s Support Services by calling the 24/7 crisis line toll-free at 1-855-687-1868.