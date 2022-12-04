Kamloops man arrested in connection to 2021 homicide

See more sharing options

A 29-year-old man was taken into custody Saturday in connection to a 2021 homicide on Kamloops’ Columbia Street, police say.

Lukas Wade Anderson of Kamloops has been arrested and charged with manslaughter with a firearm, according to police.

“This was a lengthy investigation that involved police officers from almost every uniformed and plain clothes section within the Kamloops RCMP Detachment,” said Sgt. Nestor Baird.

“And after reviewing the evidence that was uncovered, the BC Prosecution Service has approved charges related to what transpired that night in the motel room.”

On Feb. 13, 2021, Kamloops RCMP responded to gunshots at the Howard Johnson Motel. When officers arrived they found a man in his 20s dead in a suite.

Police previously said investigators believe the shooting was targeted and linked to the B.C.’s drug trade.