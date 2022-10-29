One dead after fire at closed Kamloops, B.C. restaurant

A body has been found by Kamloops police after a fire was extinguished at a closed restaurant.

Just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, a Kamloops RCMP officer was on a routine patrol when he saw smoke and fire emanating from a vacant restaurant in the 100-block of Palm Street.

Kamloops Fire Rescue firefighters quickly responded to the blaze and were able to extinguish the fire, preventing further damage to the restaurant or any other adjacent buildings, according to police.

In the aftermath of the fire, a body was discovered in a collapsed part of the restaurant.

“While combing through the collapsed structure, the body of one individual was discovered,” said Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Shoihet.

“We are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the individual and the Kamloops RCMP Fire Investigator will be working with the RCMP Forensic Identification Service in an effort to establish the source and cause of the fire, which has yet to be determined.”

Kamloops RCMP is asking anyone who was in the area between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. or may have video surveillance that faces the rear or front of the businesses in the 100-block of Palm Street to contact investigators at 250-828-3000.