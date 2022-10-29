Menu

Canada

Kelowna Fire Department douses 2 morning fires at homeless camps

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 29, 2022 12:05 pm
The Kelowna Fire Department says the first fire happened around 6:30 a.m., near Enterprise Way, while the second was at 7 a.m., along Highway 97. View image in full screen
The Kelowna Fire Department says the first fire happened around 6:30 a.m., near Enterprise Way, while the second was at 7 a.m., along Highway 97. Global News

The Kelowna Fire Department is thanking the public for reporting two homeless encampment fires on Saturday morning.

The first fire happened near the 2600 block of Enterprise Way, with multiple callers contacting the regional dispatch centre around 6:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a brush fire at a homeless camp near the creek along the rail trail, with the blaze measuring 30 feet by 30 feet.

Read more: Historic Kelowna home seriously damaged in accidental fire: Fire officials

The fire department said the blaze consumed the encampment and that all occupants had fled the scene. The fire is deemed suspicious.

“Crews quickly extinguished the blaze, with Enterprise Way being shut down for a short period of time,” said the fire department, which had two fire engines and two brush trucks on scene.

Police and city bylaw officers were on scene as well.

Click to play video: 'A tent fire at Kelowna’s homeless camp highlights urgency in getting more shelter spaces open'
A tent fire at Kelowna’s homeless camp highlights urgency in getting more shelter spaces open

Roughly 30 minutes later, a second fire was reported along the 2300 block of Highway 97 at another homeless encampment.

Trending Now

This time, the fire was small, and around 10 people were at the camp when fire fighters arrived.

There were no injuries and the fire was deemed accidental.

“We would like to thank the public for notifying our dispatch centre in a timely manner,” said Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Scott Clarke. “Your help is appreciated.”

Click to play video: 'Preventing the homeless camp in Kelowna from becoming a permanent tent city'
Preventing the homeless camp in Kelowna from becoming a permanent tent city
