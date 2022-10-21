Kelowna house fire on McDougall St. deemed accidental, no injuries reported

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna home suffered extreme damage Thursday night when a fire was sparked, but officials say there were no injuries.

The blaze that fire officials have now deemed accidental in nature broke out at around 7:30 p.m. inside a house in the 1900 block of McDougall Street. When firefighters arrived, they could see flames in the area of the roof.

“It was confirmed by the homeowner that no one was inside the structure. He was alerted to the fire by an activated smoke alarm and was able to get out safely,” John Kelly, Kelowna fire department’s platoon captain, said.

“The fire was deemed defensive, given the fire was well involved and structural integrity was already compromised.”

Kelly said crews worked hard to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the homes on either side.

“A ladder truck was brought in to complete extinguishment as access to the roof was difficult. The home suffered extensive damage,” he said.

“The owner is now in the care of Emergency Support Services. A crew of five stayed on scene all night to monitor flare-ups in the attic and roof area. We would like to remind the public that working smoke alarms do save lives.”

KFD responded with four engines, a rescue unit, a command vehicle, ladder truck and 18 personnel.