Fire behind Penticton, B.C. Salvation Army destroys delivery truck

Just hours after Global Okanagan aired a story about the rising cost of food and the increased demand businesses like The Salvation Army in Penticton, B.C., are experiencing on Wednesday evening, a fire completely destroyed one of their food delivery trucks.

“It’s going to cause pain to the people we’re trying to help,” explained Maj. Paul Trickett with The Salvation Army.

“We’re just thankful no one was seriously hurt.”

Flames broke out behind the Salvation Army loading dock at around 10:30 Wednesday night. According to one man who lives in the apartment building adjacent to The Salvation Army, the heat from the fire was so intense that it left windows on his apartment building cracked, and parts of plastic siding melted off.

The biggest loss, though, is the one being felt by The Salvation Army.

“We do deliver food to up to 12 agencies around town as well, so they will have to find out how they can get the food from us, that kind of thing,” described Trickett.

Trickett says the fire comes at a time when the Salvation Army is already struggling to keep up with demand.

“Just our Christmas hamper program alone helps upward of 1,200 different individuals and families,” said Trickett.

“We’re giving upwards of 200 bags a day to people, and 20-30 family hampers every single day.”

The Salvation Army just hopes the community of Penticton and surrounding areas will step up to help those who require additional supports.

“Cost of living is up, wages aren’t up,” Trickett expressed.

“Cost of food is going through the roof, and gasoline. People have to decide what they’re going to put their money into and often food is the last thing that they are able to purchase.”

The pastor speculates that the fire was not malicious and believes someone was just trying to stay warm by lighting a fire, and the fire got out of hand.

Global News reached out to both the Penticton RCMP and the Penticton Fire Department, but they were both unavailable for comment.