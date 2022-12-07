Menu

Crime

Vancouver’s 13th homicide victim of 2022 is a 30-year-old man from Burnaby

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 3:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Investigation continues at East Vancouver home'
Investigation continues at East Vancouver home
A developing story in East Vancouver, where police from two different forces have repeated searched a house. Emad Agahi has more details on the investigation.

A 30-year-old man from Burnaby, B.C. has become Vancouver’s 13th homicide victim of 2022.

Kevin Liew was found badly injured near the Burnaby Hospital on Nov. 17, and died of his injuries Monday at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, according to Vancouver police.

Officers investigating the tragedy have been seen going in and out of a home at Renfrew Street and East 8th Avenue in Vancouver for more than a week. Burnaby RCMP have guarded the scene as well.

Read more: Woman injured in targeted shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., police say

Police said Wednesday they believe Liew sustained his fatal injuries in the abandoned house.

“Police do not believe this was a random crime, and do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public,” Const. Tania Visintin wrote in a news release.

“No charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.”

Click to play video: '$2.4M worth of drugs found during New Westminster traffic stop'
$2.4M worth of drugs found during New Westminster traffic stop

A heavy police presence was observed at the house on Tuesday night. Officers conducted an hours-long grid search of the property, which at times, has been surrounded by yellow police tape.

Police have released a photo of Liew, taken on Nov. 14 at a SkyTrain station in Burnaby, in the hopes it leads to information that could help solve the case.

Vancouver police can be reached at 604-717-2500.,

Kevin Liew, 30, died of his injuries at a New Westminster, B.C. hospital on Mon. Dec. 5, 2022. Vancouver police are investigating his death as a homicide, and believe he sustained his injuries at a home at Renfrew Street and East 8th Avenue. View image in full screen
Kevin Liew, 30, died of his injuries at a New Westminster, B.C. hospital on Mon. Dec. 5, 2022. Vancouver police are investigating his death as a homicide, and believe he sustained his injuries at a home at Renfrew Street and East 8th Avenue. Liew is seen here at a Burnaby, B.C. SkyTrain station on Nov. 14, 2022. Handout/Vancouver Police Department
vancouver policeVancouver crimeVancouver Police DepartmentEast VancouverVancouver homicideBurnaby homicideMajor CrimeKevin LiewVancouver homicides 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

