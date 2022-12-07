Vancouver’s 13th homicide victim of 2022 is a 30-year-old man from Burnaby

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man from Burnaby, B.C. has become Vancouver’s 13th homicide victim of 2022.

Kevin Liew was found badly injured near the Burnaby Hospital on Nov. 17, and died of his injuries Monday at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, according to Vancouver police.

Officers investigating the tragedy have been seen going in and out of a home at Renfrew Street and East 8th Avenue in Vancouver for more than a week. Burnaby RCMP have guarded the scene as well.

Police said Wednesday they believe Liew sustained his fatal injuries in the abandoned house.

“Police do not believe this was a random crime, and do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public,” Const. Tania Visintin wrote in a news release.

“No charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.”

A heavy police presence was observed at the house on Tuesday night. Officers conducted an hours-long grid search of the property, which at times, has been surrounded by yellow police tape.

Police have released a photo of Liew, taken on Nov. 14 at a SkyTrain station in Burnaby, in the hopes it leads to information that could help solve the case.

Vancouver police can be reached at 604-717-2500.,