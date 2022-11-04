Menu

Crime

Victim not expected to survive after reported shooting in Surrey, B.C. neighbourhood

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 12:09 pm
Surrey RCMP officers are investigating a shooting in the Whalley neighbourhood. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP officers are investigating a shooting in the Whalley neighbourhood. Global News

A 24-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood.

Police said the victim arrived at the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds on Thursday night and is not expected to survive.

Read more: 25-year-old man injured in Surrey shooting

Hospital officials notified police of the shooting victim, who told them he had been shot around 10 p.m. in the 92 Ave. and King George Boulevard area.

“Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information,” Surrey RCMP said.

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the investigation.

Read more: Shots fired into targeted residence in Surrey’s Newton area, RCMP say

“Investigators are working to identify a motive and are working with partners to determine if there are links to the drug trade and ongoing gang conflict,” IHIT staff said.

Anyone with potential information is urged to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

Surrey RCMP investigate shooting in Whalley
