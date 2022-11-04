Victim not expected to survive after reported shooting in Surrey, B.C. neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood.

Police said the victim arrived at the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds on Thursday night and is not expected to survive.

Hospital officials notified police of the shooting victim, who told them he had been shot around 10 p.m. in the 92 Ave. and King George Boulevard area.

“Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information,” Surrey RCMP said.

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the investigation.

“Investigators are working to identify a motive and are working with partners to determine if there are links to the drug trade and ongoing gang conflict,” IHIT staff said.

Anyone with potential information is urged to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.