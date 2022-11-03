Menu

Crime

25-year-old man injured in Surrey shooting Wednesday afternoon

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 2:13 pm
Surrey, B.C., RCMP said officers are still investigating a shooting in the Whalley area that left one man with serious injuries.

Police said they were called at 5 p.m. on Wednesday to a report of shots fired in the 13500 block of 89 Avenue.

They found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

 

Surrey RCMP investigate targeted shooting

Police were then called early Thursday morning to a report of a vehicle fire in the 13300 block of 88 Avenue.

Trending Now
Officers said this appears to have been a stolen vehicle that fled the area after the shooting on Wednesday.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, police added.

Investigators are seeking anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage near the 13500 block of 89 Avenue between 4 and 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers.

Read more: Shots fired into targeted residence in Surrey’s Newton area, RCMP say

Surrey RCMP investigating apparent shooting on 68 Avenue, Sunday morning.
