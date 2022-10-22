Menu

Crime

Shots fired into targeted residence in Surrey’s Newton area, RCMP say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 22, 2022 1:33 pm
Surrey RCMP investigators say this vehicle was used in a shooting in Newtown. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP investigators say this vehicle was used in a shooting in Newtown. Surrey RCMP

Police in Surrey are investigating an apparent shooting in the Newton area that left bullet holes in a home and fence.

Surrey RCMP learned that the shooting took place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the 14100-block of 72 Ave., after inspecting CCTV footage from the immediate area.

A photo has been released of what police believe is to be the suspect vehicle that was involved in the shooting — a white four-door sedan.

Surrey RCMP investigators say this vehicle was used in a shooting in Newtown. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP investigators say this vehicle was used in a shooting in Newtown. Surrey RCMP

Police say the investigation is ongoing and a motive has not yet been identified, however, occupants of the targeted residence are known to police.

“Police did not receive any calls from the area when this shooting occurred. This is very concerning, as someone could have been seriously injured and in need of medical attention,” says Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha, a Surrey RCMP media relations officer.

“It is very important if you hear shots fired or see something suspicious that you immediately report it to police.”

No one was reportedly injured in the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

