Mounties seek video after home targeted in South Surrey shooting

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Mounties are looking for witnesses and video after gunfire erupted in a South Surrey neighbourhood Wednesday night.

Surrey RCMP says officers were called to a report of shots fired near 27A Avenue and 127 Street just after midnight.

Police say the targeted home had people inside at the time, but that no one was hurt.

Investigators still aren’t sure why the home was targeted, or if it was in fact the intended target.

The residents were not known to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with video shot in the area at the time or who saw the shooting is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.