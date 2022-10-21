Menu

Crime

Mounties seek video after home targeted in South Surrey shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 4:06 pm
Mounties are investigating gunfire in a residential South Surrey neighbourhood early Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Mounties are investigating gunfire in a residential South Surrey neighbourhood early Wednesday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Mounties are looking for witnesses and video after gunfire erupted in a South Surrey neighbourhood Wednesday night.

Surrey RCMP says officers were called to a report of shots fired near 27A Avenue and 127 Street just after midnight.

Read more: Surrey’s incoming mayor promised to scrap municipal police force. What happens now?

Police say the targeted home had people inside at the time, but that no one was hurt.

Investigators still aren’t sure why the home was targeted, or if it was in fact the intended target.

Read more: Surrey, B.C. shooting victim with gang affiliations drives himself to hospital

The residents were not known to police.

Anyone with video shot in the area at the time or who saw the shooting is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Questions around cost, future of policing in Surrey
SurreySurrey RCMPSurrey crimeSurrey shootingSurrey shots firedsurrey attacksurrey house shot
