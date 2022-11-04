Chilliwack Mountie charged in 2021 shooting that left man with ‘serious injuries’

Send this page to someone via email

A Chilliwack RCMP officer is facing multiple criminal charges over his alleged actions during an arrest in January 2021.

The BC Prosecution Service said Thursday that Const. Keven Biagioni was charged with discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault and careless use of a firearm.

The incident unfolded just after 7 a.m. on Jan. 12 last year, as police were responding to a reported domestic incident in Chilliwack, according to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), B.C.’s civilian police watchdog.

The man involved had driven away from the home where the domestic incident had reportedly occurred, and was located by police near Lickman and Keith Wilson roads, according to the IIO.

An “interaction” occurred when police approached the vehicle, during which police fired shots, the IIO said.

At the time, police said the man had a weapon and was shot during the “interaction,” but provided no further details.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The resulting IIO investigation determined there were reasonable grounds to believe an officer had committed offences, and forwarded a report to Crown counsel.

The B.C. RCMP declined to comment on the case, but confirmed Biagioni was on administrative leave with pay.

Biagioni is due to in Chilliwack Provincial Court on Dec. 12.