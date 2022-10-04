Chilliwack RCMP seek missing woman whose vehicle was found near Fraser River

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking public assistance finding a missing woman whose vehicle was recently found unoccupied near the Fraser River.

Tammy White, 43, was last seen on Monday morning in Chilliwack, B.C. Her family became concerned for her wellbeing after speaking with her on the phone and reported her missing later that day.

RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk told Global News White’s vehicle has since been found on Old Orchard Road. White was last seen wearing a CANEX hoodie and black and beige patterned pants, she added.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

