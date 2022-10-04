Menu

Canada

Chilliwack RCMP seek missing woman whose vehicle was found near Fraser River

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 3:47 pm
Chilliwack, B.C.'s Tammy White was reported missing by her family on Oct. 3, 2022.
Chilliwack, B.C.'s Tammy White was reported missing by her family on Oct. 3, 2022. Handout/Chilliwack RCMP

Police are seeking public assistance finding a missing woman whose vehicle was recently found unoccupied near the Fraser River.

Tammy White, 43, was last seen on Monday morning in Chilliwack, B.C. Her family became concerned for her wellbeing after speaking with her on the phone and reported her missing later that day.

Read more: Missing B.C. woman’s vehicle found between Merritt and Logan Lake

RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk told Global News White’s vehicle has since been found on Old Orchard Road. White was last seen wearing a CANEX hoodie and black and beige patterned pants, she added.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Abbotsford couple renews plea for info on missing daughter' Abbotsford couple renews plea for info on missing daughter
Abbotsford couple renews plea for info on missing daughter – Sep 27, 2022

 

