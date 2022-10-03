Menu

Canada

Missing B.C. woman’s vehicle found between Merritt and Logan Lake

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 9:58 pm
Jacqueline McDermott's family has not heard from her since Sept. 29, 2022, and her vehicle has now been found between Merritt, B.C. and Logan Lake. View image in full screen
Jacqueline McDermott's family has not heard from her since Sept. 29, 2022, and her vehicle has now been found between Merritt, B.C. and Logan Lake. Handout/Merritt RCMP

Police are seeking public assistance finding a missing woman whose vehicle was recently found on Highway 97 between Merritt and Logan Lake.

Jacqueline McDermott, 22, had planned to attend a yoga retreat near Merritt on Sept. 30, but left the city after a short time. Her family has not heard from her since Sept. 29, and reported her missing on Oct. 1.

Her vehicle, which “appears broken down” has now been located, police said, and local community members recall seeing McDermott by the vehicle.

Read more: Police search for missing Vernon, B.C. woman last seen in Kamloops

“An extensive search on land and in air was conducted by RCMP Air Services, Police Dog Services and Search and Rescue, and no sign of Jacqueline has been found,” Merritt RCMP said in a news release.

McDermott is described as a Caucasian woman about five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighing 111 pounds. She has short curly blonde hair, a medium build and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information on whereabouts is asked to contact Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

