One dead after pedestrian collision on Highway 1 in Chilliwack, B.C., police say

A woman has died on Highway 1 in Chilliwack, B.C., after police said she was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian collision happened around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, near the Prest Road overpass on the highway.

The 31-year-old woman was found dead at the scene, according to police.

Pictures from the scene show a semi-truck pulled over with flashing hazard lights on beside an RCMP vehicle.

“We are trying to piece together what happened,” said Chilliwack RCMP Cpl. Martin Godard.

“But, while this is an active investigation, we are expecting that no charges will be recommended.”

Chilliwack RCMP said the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and did cooperate with police investigators.