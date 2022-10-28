Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

One dead after pedestrian collision on Highway 1 in Chilliwack, B.C., police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 2:55 pm
Police said a woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 1,. View image in full screen
Police said a woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 1,. Global News

A woman has died on Highway 1 in Chilliwack, B.C., after police said she was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian collision happened around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, near the Prest Road overpass on the highway.

The 31-year-old woman was found dead at the scene, according to police.

Read more: Suspected impaired driving cause of Vernon, B.C. crash: RCMP

Pictures from the scene show a semi-truck pulled over with flashing hazard lights on beside an RCMP vehicle.

“We are trying to piece together what happened,” said Chilliwack RCMP Cpl. Martin Godard.

“But, while this is an active investigation, we are expecting that no charges will be recommended.”

Story continues below advertisement

Chilliwack RCMP said the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and did cooperate with police investigators.

Click to play video: 'Semi-truck crashes into Vancouver Island home'
Semi-truck crashes into Vancouver Island home
Related News
Highway 1Chilliwackpedestrian killedChilliwack RCMPHighway 1 FatalHighway 1 ChilliwackPedestrain killed Highway 1pedestrian Chilliwackpedestrian hit and killed Chilliwack
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers