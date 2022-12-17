Police search for man after alleged assault in downtown Toronto

Police are appealing for help from the public identifying a man wanted after a reported assault in Toronto’s downtown core.
Toronto police said that on Oct. 5 at around 2 a.m., someone was in the area of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue.
The person became involved in an argument with someone else that “escalated,” police said.
“The victim was assaulted by the suspect,” police said.
An image of the suspect has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.
