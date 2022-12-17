Police search for man after alleged assault in downtown Toronto

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are appealing for help from the public identifying a man wanted after a reported assault in Toronto’s downtown core.

Toronto police said that on Oct. 5 at around 2 a.m., someone was in the area of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue.

The person became involved in an argument with someone else that “escalated,” police said.

“The victim was assaulted by the suspect,” police said.

An image of the suspect has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.