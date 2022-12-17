Menu

Crime

Police search for man after alleged assault in downtown Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 17, 2022 11:06 am
Police say a man is wanted after an assault reported in the area of Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West in October. View image in full screen
Police say a man is wanted after an assault reported in the area of Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West in October. TPS/Handout

Police are appealing for help from the public identifying a man wanted after a reported assault in Toronto’s downtown core.

Toronto police said that on Oct. 5 at around 2 a.m., someone was in the area of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue.

The person became involved in an argument with someone else that “escalated,” police said.

Read more: Police arrest man wanted after 2 ‘random’ subway attacks

“The victim was assaulted by the suspect,” police said.

An image of the suspect has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

