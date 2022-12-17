Police arrest man wanted after 2 ‘random’ subway attacks

Police in Toronto have arrested a man wanted in connection with an investigation into random attacks on the city’s subway trains.
On Friday, Toronto police issued a news release looking for help finding a suspect wanted in connection with two incidents reported on Thursday.
Police said at around 10 p.m. that day, a man got onto a Toronto Transit Commission subway train at Kennedy Station in the city’s east end and began “unprovoked” punching a male passenger.
Around an hour later, the same man was on the subway again at Kennedy Station and began attacking a female passenger by shaking her, again unprovoked, police said.
The suspect also allegedly stole her headphones and threatened her.
On Saturday, police arrested 25-year-old Brandonn Sevilla-Zelaya from Toronto. He was charged with robbery, assault causing body harm and uttering threats, police said.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.
