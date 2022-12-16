More ‘random’ attacks in Toronto: Police name man wanted after 2 subway incidents

Send this page to someone via email

A man is wanted after two “random attacks” on the Toronto subway, police say, the latest in a series of recent alleged unprovoked incidents in the city.

Toronto police issued a news release Friday, looking to the public for help in finding the suspect wanted in connection with two incidents that happened on Thursday.

Police said at around 10 p.m., a man boarded the subway at Kennedy Station in the city’s east end and began punching a male passenger “unprovoked.”

Around an hour later, the same man was on the subway again at Kennedy Station and began attacking a female passenger by shaking her, again unprovoked, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect then allegedly robbed her of her headphones and threatened her.

Police said 25-year-old Toronto resident Brendonn Sevilla-Zelaya is wanted for robbery, assault causing bodily harm, and uttering a threat.

He is five-foot-seven and has a tattoo on his neck. Police said he was wearing light blue jeans, black shoes and a dark grey hoodie.

The two attacks Thursday are the latest in a series of unprovoked incidents in Toronto in recent days.

Two women were stabbed onboard a Toronto subway train last week, leaving one of them dead.

In that incident, police said the suspect, who was arrested and charged, didn’t know the victims.

Then, last Friday and again on Sunday, police said a man approached two separate victims experiencing homelessness and slashed them in the face with an “edged weapon.” Again, police said the attacks were unprovoked.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, police arrested a man in connection with those incidents.

Anyone with information on the latest alleged attacks is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Brendonn Sevilla-Zelaya, 25, is wanted. Handout / Toronto Police