Crime

More ‘random’ attacks in Toronto: Police name man wanted after 2 subway incidents

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 11:22 am
Police released this image of the suspect. View image in full screen
Police released this image of the suspect. Handout / Toronto Police

A man is wanted after two “random attacks” on the Toronto subway, police say, the latest in a series of recent alleged unprovoked incidents in the city.

Toronto police issued a news release Friday, looking to the public for help in finding the suspect wanted in connection with two incidents that happened on Thursday.

Police said at around 10 p.m., a man boarded the subway at Kennedy Station in the city’s east end and began punching a male passenger “unprovoked.”

Read more: Suspect in ‘unprovoked’ Toronto slashings arrested

Around an hour later, the same man was on the subway again at Kennedy Station and began attacking a female passenger by shaking her, again unprovoked, police said.

The suspect then allegedly robbed her of her headphones and threatened her.

Police said 25-year-old Toronto resident Brendonn Sevilla-Zelaya is wanted for robbery, assault causing bodily harm, and uttering a threat.

He is five-foot-seven and has a tattoo on his neck. Police said he was wearing light blue jeans, black shoes and a dark grey hoodie.

The two attacks Thursday are the latest in a series of unprovoked incidents in Toronto in recent days.

Click to play video: 'Victim killed in Toronto stabbing remembered by family as ‘beautiful’ woman who loved to travel'
Victim killed in Toronto stabbing remembered by family as ‘beautiful’ woman who loved to travel

Two women were stabbed onboard a Toronto subway train last week, leaving one of them dead.

Trending Now

In that incident, police said the suspect, who was arrested and charged, didn’t know the victims.

Then, last Friday and again on Sunday, police said a man approached two separate victims experiencing homelessness and slashed them in the face with an “edged weapon.” Again, police said the attacks were unprovoked.

On Tuesday, police arrested a man in connection with those incidents.

Anyone with information on the latest alleged attacks is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Brendonn Sevilla-Zelaya, 25, is wanted.
Brendonn Sevilla-Zelaya, 25, is wanted. Handout / Toronto Police
Police say this security image shows Brendonn Sevilla-Zelaya. View image in full screen
Police say this security image shows Brendonn Sevilla-Zelaya. Handout / Toronto Police
