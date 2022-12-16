Menu

1 year after catastrophic flooding, Coquihalla Highway reopens all 4 lanes

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 6:32 pm
The Ministry of Transportation says all four lanes of the Coquihalla Highway have been reopened to traffic, one year after catastrophic flooding closed route for 35 days. View image in full screen
The Ministry of Transportation says all four lanes of the Coquihalla Highway have been reopened to traffic, one year after catastrophic flooding closed route for 35 days. Ministry of Transportation

Thirteen months after catastrophic flooding wiped out several sections, the Coquihalla Highway reached an impressive milestone this week with all four lanes being reopened to traffic.

Several sections of the highway between Hope and Merritt were destroyed, along with seven bridges that collapsed or were heavily damaged, when unrelenting rain and flooding soaked parts of southern B.C. last November.

Read more: During winter, drive according to conditions: B.C. Highway Patrol

The highway was closed on Nov. 14, 2021, and remained that way until Dec. 20, 2021, when enough repair work was completed to allow at least the slow movement of traffic.

Over the next year, repairs continued, with some damaged sections featuring just one lane of traffic.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, though, the Ministry of Transportation announced that all four lanes were now open.

“This is another momentous achievement as we rebuild our highways following last year’s storms,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Read more: Fatal Coquihalla crash sparks fire, closes B.C. highway for hours

“By reopening the Coquihalla to four lanes, we’re increasing safety and reducing congestion. This is great news for people, industry and the provincial economy as we head into another busy travel season.”

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway seen from the air shows extent of the damage'
B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway seen from the air shows extent of the damage

The ministry says recently completed work includes new temporary bridges for southbound traffic at the Bottletop and Jessica bridge sites, and a bridge for northbound traffic at the Juliet bridge site that will serve as the permanent southbound crossing.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry says repair work will continue this coming winter and well into 2023 to complete permanent repairs.

Read more: Contractors chosen for permanent repairs to Coquihalla and Highway 1

“The area remains a construction zone and drivers can expect to see ongoing speed and traffic-pattern changes,” said the ministry.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Documenting destruction along the Coquihalla River'
B.C. floods: Documenting destruction along the Coquihalla River

In getting the Coquihalla reopened on Dec. 20, 2021, more than 300 workers using 200 pieces of equipment moved more than 400,000 cubic metres of gravel, rock and other material to repair and reopen the highway.

Read more: 2021 B.C. extreme weather events cost province $10-$17 billion, study finds

In a reminder, the ministry noted that winter driving conditions are in effect for B.C.’s mountain passes, and that motorists should be travelling with a full tank of fuel, food, water and warm clothes in case of an emergency.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway reopens to commercial traffic weeks after extreme weather disaster'
B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway reopens to commercial traffic weeks after extreme weather disaster
