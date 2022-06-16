Menu

Traffic

Contractors chosen for permanent repairs to Coquihalla and Highway 1

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 2:00 pm
In a Thursday morning statement, the ministry said the contract for development and early construction work on sections of the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt has been awarded to KEA5, a joint venture between Peter Kiewit and Sons and Emil Anderson Construction.
In a Thursday morning statement, the ministry said the contract for development and early construction work on sections of the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt has been awarded to KEA5, a joint venture between Peter Kiewit and Sons and Emil Anderson Construction. Courtesy: Ministry of Transportation

Permanent repairs to flood-damaged sections of the Coquihalla Highway and the Trans-Canada Highway are slated to start this summer with a contractor now selected, says the Ministry of Transportation.

In a Thursday morning statement, the ministry said the contract for development and early construction work on sections of the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt has been awarded to KEA5, a joint venture between Peter Kiewit and Sons and Emil Anderson Construction.

Click to play video: 'Coquihalla Highway reopens to general public' Coquihalla Highway reopens to general public
Coquihalla Highway reopens to general public – Jan 19, 2022

Construction will take place starting this summer at Bottletop bridges, 50 kilometres south of Merritt; Juliet bridges, three kilometres south of Bottletop; and Jessica bridges, 48 kilometres south of Juliet.

The province offered assurances that efforts will be made to minimize traffic disruptions during peak travel hours.

It is expected to be largely complete by winter, the ministry said.

Read more: Weeks after devastating floods, Coquihalla Highway finally reopens to commercial traffic

 

“Following the extraordinary work that was done to reconnect these highways in December, we’re building back permanent infrastructure that will be equipped to better withstand the impacts of climate change and future extreme weather events,” Rob Fleming, minister of transportation and infrastructure, said in the press release.

A request for proposals has also been issued for damaged sections along Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon, including permanent repairs needed at Falls Creek Bridge, 55 kilometres south of Spences Bridge; Tank Hill Crossing, 23 kilometres south of Spences Bridge; and Nicomen River Bridge, 19 kilometres south of Spences Bridge.

Read more: Road builders ready as B.C. seeks bids to repair flooded highways

The request for proposals for the project will close on Sept. 14.

Highway 5 was closed to regular vehicle traffic on Nov. 14, 2021, due to damage caused by an atmospheric river.

More than 20 sites along 130 kilometres of the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt were affected, including seven bridges where spans completely collapsed or were heavily damaged.

Click to play video: 'Commercial vehicle traffic is once again flowing on the Coquihalla Highway' Commercial vehicle traffic is once again flowing on the Coquihalla Highway
Commercial vehicle traffic is once again flowing on the Coquihalla Highway – Dec 21, 2021
