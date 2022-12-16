Winnipeg police identify suspect in Thanksgiving homicide 2 years later

See more sharing options

After two years, Winnipeg police have identified a suspect in the murder of Gerald Justin Hamelin.

In October 2020, officers were called to an Atlantic Avenue home with a report of an injured man.

Police found Hamelin and rushed him to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers say an extensive investigation led to identifying a 21-year-old Winnipeg man as a suspect.

The suspect was found by police on Thursday evening in the Chalmers area and was taken into custody.

WPS believe the suspect and victim were casual acquaintances. Police also believe the suspect broke into the victim’s home and fatally stabbed him during a confrontation.

The 21-year-old is facing charges of manslaughter along with break and enter.