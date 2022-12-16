Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police identify suspect in Thanksgiving homicide 2 years later

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 5:46 pm
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
Police lights at night. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

After two years, Winnipeg police have identified a suspect in the murder of Gerald Justin Hamelin.

In October 2020, officers were called to an Atlantic Avenue home with a report of an injured man.

Police found Hamelin and rushed him to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Read more: Man dead after Thanksgiving homicide on Atlantic Avenue

Officers say an extensive investigation led to identifying a 21-year-old Winnipeg man as a suspect.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The suspect was found by police on Thursday evening in the Chalmers area and was taken into custody.

WPS believe the suspect and victim were casual acquaintances. Police also believe the suspect broke into the victim’s home and fatally stabbed him during a confrontation.

Story continues below advertisement

The 21-year-old is facing charges of manslaughter along with break and enter.

Click to play video: 'Homicide clearance rate up in Winnipeg'
Homicide clearance rate up in Winnipeg
PoliceHomicideWinnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg homicideWPSGerald Justin Hamelin.Thanksgiving homicide
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers