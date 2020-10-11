Winnipeg police investigate homicide on Thanksgiving long weekend

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
On Sunday at around 7:24 a.m., members of the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a house in the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of an injured male.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.
Trending Stories
Virtual police tool saving the city money, police say
The victim has been identified as Gerald Justin Hamelin, a 42-year-old man from Winnipeg.
This investigation is continuing by members of the homicide unit. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments