Winnipeg police investigate homicide on Thanksgiving long weekend

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

On Sunday at around 7:24 a.m., members of the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a house in the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of an injured male.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Gerald Justin Hamelin, a 42-year-old man from Winnipeg.

This investigation is continuing by members of the homicide unit. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).