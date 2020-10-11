Menu

Comments

Health

Winnipeg police officer tests positive for COVID-19

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted October 11, 2020 1:28 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters.
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters. Shane Gibson/Global News

The Winnipeg Police Service says one of their members has tested positive for COVID-19.

The department says the officer works in the Service Centre at the downtown headquarters building at 245 Smith St.

Read more: Manitoba sees 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 97 new cases on Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend

The Service Centre is where the public can report crimes in person and obtain criminal record checks or non-criminal fingerprinting.

The department says the affected member worked in the Service Centre area on Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3, as well as the morning of Monday, Oct. 5.

Click to play video 'Manitoba COVID-19 cases, deaths continue upwards trend' Manitoba COVID-19 cases, deaths continue upwards trend
The police service says there are a number of safety precautions at the station, including glass barriers and masks.

The police department is encouraging people to consider online options for reporting crimes or starting a criminal record request.

CoronavirusHealthCovid19Manitoba Health
