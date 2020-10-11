Winnipeg police officer tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service says one of their members has tested positive for COVID-19.

The department says the officer works in the Service Centre at the downtown headquarters building at 245 Smith St.

The Service Centre is where the public can report crimes in person and obtain criminal record checks or non-criminal fingerprinting.

The department says the affected member worked in the Service Centre area on Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3, as well as the morning of Monday, Oct. 5.

The police service says there are a number of safety precautions at the station, including glass barriers and masks.

The police department is encouraging people to consider online options for reporting crimes or starting a criminal record request.