Manitoba sees 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 97 new cases on Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend

Manitoba public health officials have recorded the province’s 31st and 32nd deaths due to COVID-19.

The first is a woman in her 90s and the second is a woman in her 80s.

Both of the women are from Winnipeg and both of the cases were previously announced but health officials didn’t add more details.

Also Saturday, 97 new cases of the coronavirus have been identified as of 9:30 a.m., including:

• nine cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• one case in the Northern health region

• seven cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• six cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

• 74 cases in the Winnipeg health region

This brings the total number of cases in Manitoba to 2,524.

Right now there are 1,017 active cases and 1,475 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 24 people in hospital and four people in intensive care while the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 32.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is three per cent.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,196 tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 205,552.

With Thanksgiving this weekend, public health officials are reminding Manitobans that residents of personal care homes are very vulnerable to COVID-19.

The province says any visits over the Thanksgiving weekend should be planned with caution.

Public health officials are also sharing additional possible exposures École Secondaire Neelin High School in Brandon on Oct. 2.

Officials say based on the public health investigation, there is no evidence the infection was acquired in school. Those identified as close contacts have been contacted by public health and provided instructions for self-isolation (quarantine).

Testing for COVID-19 is available on Thanksgiving Monday at community testing sites in Winnipeg, Brandon, Selkirk, Eriksdale, Powerview–Pine Falls, Winkler, Steinbach, and Portage la Prairie. Visit the province’s website for more details.

