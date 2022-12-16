Zelenskyy ‘welcomed’ Canada’s move to revoke Nord Stream sanction exemption: PMO

Send this page to someone via email

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has “welcomed” Canada’s decision to revoke a permit that allowed the export of a turbine being repaired in Montreal owned by Russia’s Gazprom.

Zelenskyy’s reaction to Ottawa’s move on Wednesday was brought up in a call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday. The prime minister’s office shared details of that call in a readout on Friday.

“President Zelenskyy thanked Canada for its ongoing contributions to Ukraine, including demining resources, winter gear for Ukraine’s armed forces, and financial support ‒ most recently through the Ukraine Sovereignty Bond,” the readout said.

“The president also welcomed Canada’s decision to revoke the temporary permit allowing for the repair and return of Siemens turbines for use in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.”

This week, the federal government revoked the temporary waiver after finding Russia failed to return the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to full capacity once Canada agreed to return an under-repair turbine in July, which Moscow claimed was essential for the pipeline’s operation.

This summer, the federal government granted Siemens Canada an exemption to sanctions against Russia for two years and would allow the company to import and repair up to five more turbines as per their maintenance schedule.

The turbines from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline had been sent to Montreal for a scheduled overhaul but their return was complicated by the sanctions. Germany has pressed Canada to let it return the turbines to Russia despite the sanctions and despite Russia’s continued assault on Ukraine.

Germany and Europe have been facing energy challenges as a result of the war, and are moving to shift away from their reliance on Russian energy. Moscow has cut energy supplies through the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany in response to Berlin’s actions during the war, putting the Germans and Europeans in a pinch while scrambling for alternative sources of energy.

At the time, Trudeau said Canada’s decision to return the turbines is an “essential piece” in ensuring continued support for Ukraine, and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said allowing the return called Russia’s “bluff” when it did not then return the pipeline to full working order.

But Zelenskyy was critical of the move at the time, calling it “absolutely unacceptable” in a video address, and Ukrainian-Canadians protested outside Parliament.

In his daily address on Thursday, Zelenskyy shared details of his call with Trudeau.

“I am grateful to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and all Canadians for the principled leadership on sanctions policy,” he said.

“Every sanction step against Russia for the war that has already been taken by the free world really helps us bring peace closer.”

During the call, the two leaders also discussed Russia’s recent strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, and support for the European nation, the prime minister’s office said.

Canada, the United States and other allies have continued to add new sanctions against Russia and top Russian officials since the war began on Feb. 24.

— with files from Global News’ Sean Boynton