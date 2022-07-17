Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Trudeau to discuss turbines with Zelenskyy as Ukrainian supporters get ready to protest

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2022 1:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau defends decision to return turbines to Russia after Ukraine’s criticism' Trudeau defends decision to return turbines to Russia after Ukraine’s criticism
WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau defends decision to return turbines to Russia after Ukraine’s criticism

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to speak with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today as relations between the two countries have been strained by Canada’s controversial decision to send repaired parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.

Earlier this month Canada agreed to issue an exemption to the economic sanctions issued against Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Gazprom turbine return to Germany ‘very difficult’ but essential move: Trudeau

The two-year waiver would allow six Siemens Energy turbines, which were in Montreal for repairs, to be returned to Germany for use in the Russian state-owned Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Click to play video: 'Ukraine’s Zelenskyy slams Canada over return of sanctioned turbine' Ukraine’s Zelenskyy slams Canada over return of sanctioned turbine
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy slams Canada over return of sanctioned turbine

Trudeau defended the decision and explained Canada’s German ally relies on the natural gas supply from the pipeline, but in a written and video address last week Zelenskyy called the move “absolutely unacceptable.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Why is Canada’s turbine return to Russia’s Gazprom fuelling sparks? Here’s what we know

The Ottawa chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress has planned a protest on Parliament Hill later today to urge the government to revoke the waiver.

The group says Canada bowed to Russian blackmail and set a dangerous precedent that will lead to the weakening of the sanctions regime imposed on Russia.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau tagUkraine tagtrudeau tagUkraine Russia tagVolodymyr Zelenskyy tagZelenskyy tagCanada Turbine Russia taggazprom turbines tagrussia vs ukraine war tagrussian turbine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers