2026 is the wettest summer on record in Edmonton — with more storms expected

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Edmonton has broken a record for the wettest summer on record — and it isn’t even August.

It’s been two months of nearly back-to-back severe thunderstorms: June had 15 days with storms and this month has had 19, as of Monday, July 27.

Brian Proctor, meteorologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, said the wettest summer on record in the capital city was more than 70 years ago.

In 1953, the city received 417 millimetres of rain from June through August.

Between the beginning of June and Tuesday, the region has been saturated by 580 millimetres of rain and July isn’t over yet.

The typical monthly average in summer is between 70 and 80 millimetres, with an average annual rainfall of 423 millimetres.

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A record-breaking amount of rain fell in June — over 260 mm — breaking a 112-year-old record.

View image in full screen The interchange of Connors Road, Scona Road and 98 Avenue was shut down due to massive flooding from an afternoon storm in Edmonton on Monday, July 27, 2026. Courtesy: Seth Germsheid

Edmonton is now in the midst of its rainiest year in over a century, and third-wettest year on record.

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The wettest overall year for Edmonton was 1900 at 745.1mm. The second-wettest was 1901, at 699 mm, according to Global News weather specialist Phil Darlington.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Edmonton region has recorded 655.7 mm of precipitation — both heavy snowfalls in the winter and rain now — and the year is far from over.

1:51 More rain, more flooded streets in Edmonton

More storms are forecast for the coming weeks in what has become Edmonton’s summer of soggy misery.

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Frequent intense storms have routinely flooded roads, side streets and basements, cancelled shows and events while spawning thick clouds of mosquitos.

— More to come…

— With files from Karen Bartko and Phil Darlington, Global News