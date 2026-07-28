Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes possible across Alberta, in Edmonton region Tuesday

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Another day, another storm — again.

It’s shaping up to be another active weather day in parts of central Alberta and the Edmonton region, amid a summer that has seen more storms and rain than any other on record.

There are several overlapping advisories for both severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes, expected to materialize in the late afternoon and stretching into the evening.

A large swath of central and northern Alberta is under a yellow severe thunderstorm watch, stretching from Innisfail in the south to the Peace River region in the north, and from the foothills in the west to the Saskatchewan border in the east.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain, Environment Canada said.

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A yellow level tornado watch is also in effect for a smaller section of that area: directly west, south and north of Edmonton, from the city to Edson, stretching to just south of Pigeon Lake and Buck Lake, and north to Swan Hills, Athabasca and Boyle.

This is an Alberta Emergency Alert. Environment Canada has issued a Tornado Watch. This alert is in effect for a very large part of central Alberta, in between Edson and Edmonton and a few hundred kms to the north and south of these places (see attached map). Severe… pic.twitter.com/7dgBKE7OEl — Alberta Emergency Alert (@AB_EmergAlert) July 28, 2026

In those areas, the national weather agency said the expected severe thunderstorms may be capable of producing tornadoes, and any storm capable of producing a twister will also be accompanied by hail up to the size of baseballs and torrential rain.

The greatest risk for tornadoes is expected to be between 4 and 8 p.m.

The City of Edmonton is under its own elevated weather alert: an orange severe thunderstorm watch, because the ground is so waterlogged in the city.

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Environment Canada said the main hazard expected with Tuesday’s storms in Edmonton is torrential rain on top of the already saturated ground, though any severe storm will also carry the risk of large hail and damaging winds.

9:03 Afternoon thunderstorm floods roads, halts traffic and transit across Edmonton

It’s more precipitation the region does not need. The nearly two months of several storms a week have left the groundwater table so saturated that more runoff than normal is making its way into the storm-water system — which is struggling to keep up.

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Last week, city-owned utility provider EPCOR said the region needs a lengthy stretch of dry weather to allow its storm-water system to recover.

The storms anticipated on Tuesday come after Edmonton was doused by several waves of rain on Monday and a fast-moving deluge last Saturday night that dropped 30 mm of rain in about an hour.

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It’s been two months of nearly back-to-back severe thunderstorms: June had 15 days with storms and July has had 19, not including what is expected Tuesday night.

Edmonton has broken a record for the wettest summer on record and it isn’t even August.

Frequent intense storms have routinely flooded roads, side streets and basements and shut down summer festivals and concerts — all while spawning thick clouds of mosquitos.

2:28 Edmonton’s stormwater systems need a break from all the rain

Brian Proctor, meteorologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, said the wettest summer on record in the capital city was more than 70 years ago.

In 1953, the city received 417 mm of rain from June through August.

This year between the beginning of June and now, the region has been saturated by 580 mm of rain, and July isn’t over yet.

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A record-breaking amount of rain fell in June — over 260 mm — breaking a 112-year-old record.

The typical monthly average in summer is between 70 and 80 mm, with an average annual rainfall of 423 mm.

Edmonton is now in the midst of its rainiest year in over a century, and third-wettest year on record.

The wettest year for Edmonton was 1900 at 745.1 mm. The second-wettest was 1901, at 699 mm, according to Global News weather specialist Phil Darlington.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Edmonton region has recorded 655.7 mm of precipitation — both heavy snowfalls in the winter and rain now — and the year is far from over.

–with files from Daniela Germano, The Canadian Press