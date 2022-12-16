Menu

Crime

76-year-old woman pushed into traffic in apparent unprovoked, random attack: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 12:44 pm
Winnipeg police say a 76-year-old woman was seriously injured when a man pushed her into oncoming traffic on Sargent Avenue in an apparent unprovoked and random attack this summer. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say a 76-year-old woman was seriously injured when a man pushed her into oncoming traffic on Sargent Avenue in an apparent unprovoked and random attack this summer. Shane Gibson/Global News

A man has been arrested after a 76-year-old woman was pushed into traffic in what Winnipeg police are describing as an unprovoked and random attack this summer.

The victim had just left a business in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue on July 20, when police say a man “for unknown reasons” pushed her onto the street and into oncoming traffic.

“She suffered a serious injury and was transported to a hospital, where she remained for some time,” police said in a Friday media release.

Following a months-long investigation by the major crimes unit, police say a suspect was identified and arrested at a downtown apartment Thursday.

A 30-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with aggravated assault.

He remains in police custody.

