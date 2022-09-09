Menu

Crime

2 teens charged in pair of random North Kildonan stabbing incidents

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 5:25 pm
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two teenagers in connection with two separate stabbings in the North Kildonan neighbourhood. . View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two teenagers in connection with two separate stabbings in the North Kildonan neighbourhood. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two teenagers in connection with two separate random stabbings in the North Kildonan neighbourhood.

On Wednesday at 11:30 p.m., police say they responded to the report of two stabbing incidents.

Officers went to the first victim’s home and found a 43-year-old man who was suffering from upper-body injuries after being stabbed.

Two suspects had approached the man in the vicinity of Arby park between Springfield Road and Roch Street. One of the suspects then stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon unprovoked, according to police.

Additionally, the man was robbed of his headphones.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition and has since been released.

In the second incident, officers went to the 300 block of Springfield Road and found a 32-year-old man who was also suffering upper-body injuries after being stabbed. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the man was approached by the suspects when he was walking and was also robbed of his personal property after being stabbed unprovoked. Both suspects fled before the police arrived.

Officers identified several suspects involved in the attacks.

A 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in the 200 block of Portage Avenue; however, the girl was not charged with any offence. A 14-year-old boy was arrested later in the day at a different location.

Officers believe the suspects and the victims did not previously know one another. Both incidents appear to be random and unprovoked.

The two boys now face nearly a dozen robbery and assault-related charges between them.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police seek teen suspect in Point Douglas assaults' Winnipeg police seek teen suspect in Point Douglas assaults
Winnipeg police seek teen suspect in Point Douglas assaults – Aug 26, 2022
Crime Winnipeg police Manitoba Winnipeg crime North Kildonan Winnipeg stabbings random stabbings North Kildonan stabbings

