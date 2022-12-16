Winnipeg cyclist hit and killed by front-end loader, police say

See more sharing options

A cyclist is dead after police say he was hit by a front-end loader doing snow-clearing work in Winnipeg.

Two off-duty police officers came across the injured adult male cyclist shortly after the crash near Mission and Plinguet streets around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, police said in a Friday morning media release.

The cyclist was significantly injured, police say.

The off-duty officers provided emergency medical care while two on-duty Winnipeg Transit employees stopped to help by re-routing traffic, but police say the man died shortly after on-duty police and emergency workers arrived.

Police have not identified the man or released any further details.

The driver of the front-end loader remained at the scene, police said.

Members of the traffic division are investigating.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 204-986-7085.