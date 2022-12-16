Menu

Canada

Winnipeg cyclist hit and killed by front-end loader, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 12:13 pm
Police say a man riding a bike was hit and killed by a front-end loader doing snow clearing in Winnipeg Thursday night. View image in full screen
Police say a man riding a bike was hit and killed by a front-end loader doing snow clearing in Winnipeg Thursday night. File / Global News

A cyclist is dead after police say he was hit by a front-end loader doing snow-clearing work in Winnipeg.

Two off-duty police officers came across the injured adult male cyclist shortly after the crash near Mission and Plinguet streets around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, police said in a Friday morning media release.

Read more: Manitoba woman dead after passing vehicle leads to fatal highway collision

The cyclist was significantly injured, police say.

The off-duty officers provided emergency medical care while two on-duty Winnipeg Transit employees stopped to help by re-routing traffic, but police say the man died shortly after on-duty police and emergency workers arrived.

Click to play video: 'Gravel truck driver, 61, dies in crash on Highway 6, Manitoba RCMP say'
Gravel truck driver, 61, dies in crash on Highway 6, Manitoba RCMP say

Police have not identified the man or released any further details.

The driver of the front-end loader remained at the scene, police said.

Read more: Woman killed in King Edward Street crash: Winnipeg police

Members of the traffic division are investigating.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 204-986-7085.

