Manitoba woman dead after passing vehicle leads to fatal highway collision

A 26-year-old woman is dead after a two-car crash in the RM of Roland.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on December 9 on Highway 428 between Roland and Winkler.

Mounties say a 62-year-old man from Winkler travelling south on the highway was in the process of passing two vehicles when he collided with a vehicle heading north.

The woman, from Reinfeld, was behind the wheel of the northbound vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene.

The man was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.