Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Manitoba woman dead after passing vehicle leads to fatal highway collision

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 9:11 pm
RCMP logo View image in full screen
Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press file photo

A 26-year-old woman is dead after a two-car crash in the RM of Roland.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on December 9 on Highway 428 between Roland and Winkler.

Mounties say a 62-year-old man from Winkler travelling south on the highway was in the process of passing two vehicles when he collided with a vehicle heading north.

Trending Now
Trending Now

RELATED: Woman killed in King Edward Street crash

The woman, from Reinfeld, was behind the wheel of the northbound vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene.

The man was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

RCMPFatal CrashRolandPembina Valley
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers