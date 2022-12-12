Manitoba woman dead after passing vehicle leads to fatal highway collision

A 26-year-old woman is dead after a two-car crash in the RM of Roland.
It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on December 9 on Highway 428 between Roland and Winkler.
Mounties say a 62-year-old man from Winkler travelling south on the highway was in the process of passing two vehicles when he collided with a vehicle heading north.
The woman, from Reinfeld, was behind the wheel of the northbound vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene.
The man was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
