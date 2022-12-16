Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Peterborough police service dog Gryphon tracks trio following break and enter

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 11:17 am
Peterborough police service Dog Gryphon with handler Const. Dillon Wentworth. View image in full screen
Peterborough police service Dog Gryphon with handler Const. Dillon Wentworth. Peterborough Police Service

Police service dog Gryphon is being credited with tracking three suspects following a break and enter incident in Peterborough early Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to a break and enter in progress at a residence in the area of Water and London streets. Officers learned three suspects had entered the home but then fled when confronted by the homeowner.

Police deployed the canine unit and PSD Gryphon was able to track the suspects several blocks away. The three were taken into custody.

Read more: SIU drops case after Romano Didulo follower arrested by Peterborough police declines interviews

A 25-year-old Peterborough man and two Peterborough women, ages 23 and 26, were each charged with breaking into and entering a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The 23-year-old woman and the man were also charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

The man was also wanted on a warrant for a breach of probation, police said. He’ll appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.

The women will have separate court appearances on Jan. 3 (23-year-old) and Jan. 4 (26-year-old).

