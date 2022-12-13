SIU drops case after Romano Didulo follower arrested by Peterborough police declines interviews

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says it has terminated its investigation into a man’s claims of injuries during an altercation outside the police station in Peterborough in August.

On Aug. 13, a group of followers of leading Canadian QAnon figure Romana Didulo attended the Peterborough Police Service’s station with plans to “arrest” Peterborough police officers.

The incident led to an altercation with several police officers. Three individuals were arrested that day and the investigation led to the arrest of several others, including one for an incident at nearby Confederation Park involving a counterprotester.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, one of the physical altercations involved a 55-year-old man and police officers.

“While being booked following his arrest, the man indicated he had suffered broken ribs,” SIU director Joseph Martino stated in Tuesday’s report.

The claim prompted the SIU to launch an investigation. Martino noted investigators made “several attempts” to speak with the man, however, the SIU says he declined to be interviewed.

The man also refused to authorize the release of his medical records, Martino reported.

As a result, Martino said he was not satisfied that the man had suffered a “serious injury” within the statutory jurisdiction of the SIU.

“Accordingly, the file has been closed,” the SIU stated.

Didulo, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Canada,” arrived in the city and asked her followers to detain police officers until the military arrived. Over the past couple of years, she has asked followers to target supporters of vaccines and COVID-19 mandates.

Another view of what went down when QAnon followers attempted to arrest @PtboPolice yesterday #FAFO #Peterborough pic.twitter.com/9QPtz2st4n — Tanya (@TanyaFusco) August 14, 2022

A melee broke out when a vehicle carrying several officers arrived at the station and several men tried to arrest the officers.

Police say the 55-year-old man from Innisfil, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting police.