2 Romana Didulo followers charged after attempting to ‘arrest’ Peterborough police

Plans by followers of leading Canadian QAnon figure Romana Didulo to arrest Peterborough police officers led to the arrest of two of their own on Saturday.

Didulo, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Canada,” arrived in the city in a crowd-funded RV on Saturday along with a group of 30 individuals. Didulo for months has called for the arrests and killings of anyone involved with Canada’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Her followers — with 70,000 on Telegram, many staunch anti-vaccine supporters — often deliver “cease and desist” letters to organizations demanding they end their “crimes against humanity.”

In a message, she asked her followers to meet in Peterborough to detain Peterborough Police Service officers in their Water Street station and wait for the military to arrive to arrest them.

Lawyer Caryma Sa’d, a citizen journalist, posted updates via her Twitter feed @CarymaRules throughout the day highlighting what unfolded. (Warning: Some of the videos contain vulgar language). Global News Peterborough has reached out to Sa’d for an interview.

The followers, led by area resident Frank Curtin, first gathered at nearby Confederation Park before marching over to the police station on Water Street around 1 p.m., where they attempted to enter the lobby but were met with locked doors and no responses from police when using the intercom system.

Frank Curtin’s pre-battle speech hits different, knowing how things ultimately played out. The irony of insisting on quiet, peaceful behaviour while his compatriots actively tried intimidating the lone counter-protester is thick. 📸 8/13/22#cdnpoli #Peterborough #QAnon pic.twitter.com/McdrdaunVc — Caryma Sa'd – Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) August 14, 2022

They remained outside the station for several hours, circling the building and looking for an entrance.

Didulo, meanwhile, remained near her RV, at one point providing her “followers” with sardines and vegetables served on paper plates along with previously opened bottles of water, according to Sa’d. The RV was guarded by individuals wearing white attire.

Q: What does a Queen feed her subjects? A: Veggies & sardines (There’s no punchline, this is real life.) #cdnpoli #Peterborough #QAnon pic.twitter.com/If57IV3TWE — Caryma Sa'd – Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) August 13, 2022

Around 4 p.m., when several officers arrived in a vehicle for a shift, Curtin and others met them in the lot and said they were under arrest. However, it led to officers detaining Curtain and another man while the crowd yelled in response. A woman is seen attempting to stop the officers.

Several videos on social media show the two men resisting arrest. Eventually, Curtin is physically dragged along the ground into the police station by several officers.

Police in a statement on Saturday evening said the officers were “blocked” by protestors as they tried to enter a secured entrance.

“The officers attempted to take a protester into custody when officers were surrounded,” police stated. ” A protestor then struck two officers. ”

Another view of what went down when QAnon followers attempted to arrest @PtboPolice yesterday #FAFO #Peterborough pic.twitter.com/9QPtz2st4n — Tanya (@TanyaFusco) August 14, 2022

Police said a 54-year-old Millbrook man was arrested and charged with mischief and resisting arrest. While police did not name the name, videos show the man was Curtin.

Another 56-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with two counts of assaulting police.

Both were held in custody and made court appearances in court in Oshawa on Sunday.

In a live video feed to her followers, Didulo said an “aircraft” arrived above the police station which she said was “Allied Special Forces.” She asked her followers to “remain calm.”

“I am here to observe this entire process,” she said. “I said no violence, no agitating anyone.”

Didulo and the RV left the area around 7 p.m.

Police say the investigation into Saturday’s events is ongoing.

Counter-protestor assaulted

Police say they are also investigating reports a counter-protester was assaulted.

Videos by Sa’d show a young man wearing an orange mask and carrying a sign that read “Vaccines Save Lives.” Throughout the day he continually yelled the sign’s message along with “Hail Satan” at Didulo’s followers.

At Confederation Park, one individual grabbed the counter-protester’s sign and destroyed it, as captured by Sa’d’s camera crew:

Later outside the police station, an elderly woman confronts the young man, kicks him in the groin and rips the mask off his face — another event captured on video by Sa’d.

Counter-protester endures three separate physical assaults from an older lady who grabs his knapsack, lifts her foot to his crotch, and rips off his mask. This happened directly outside @PtboPolice station. There’s not a single cop in sight. #cdnpoli #Peterborough #QAnon pic.twitter.com/Ba7lRtHpjb — Caryma Sa'd – Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) August 13, 2022

Police are asking anyone with video on any of Saturday’s events to either send a link to aru@peterborough.ca or to leave their information on the service’s Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

More to come.