Canada

Toronto to open 3 warming centres amid winter storm

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 1:30 pm
Toronto says three warming centres will be open on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. View image in full screen
Toronto says three warming centres will be open on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. City of Toronto / Twitter

The City of Toronto says it will open three of its warming centres Thursday night as a winter storm moves through the area.

The city said the warming centres will open at 7 p.m., even though there isn’t an active extreme cold weather alert.

The warming centres will be located at the Scarborough Civic Centre at 150 Borough Drive, Metro Hall at 55 John Street and Mitchell Field Community Field at 89 Church Avenue.

Read more: Snow falls across southern Ontario as storm set to make for messy commute

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the city, saying there is a risk of freezing rain, followed by snowfall.

The weather agency said five to 10 cm of snow is possible.

Environment Canada said there may be “reduced visibility in snow or local blowing snow” and the “risk of freezing rain with ice accretion of a few millimetres.”

The agency said wind gusts up to 70 km/h are also possible, with the strongest winds expected near the shores of Lake Ontario.

“Ice pellets or a brief period of freezing rain is possible before precipitation transitions to snow near noon,” the advisory read. “Snow will taper to flurries or drizzle this evening.”

Environment Canada said the strong wind gusts will diminish by Thursday evening.

