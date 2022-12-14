Rural health-care providers to receive guidance and patient transport support through new program

Send this page to someone via email

The province is attempting to make patient transfers efficient and help those in critical situations outside of Winnipeg get the right care with a new program.

The Virtual Emergency Care and Transfer Resource Service – or VECTRS – will respond to take calls from local urgent care centres or rural ERs outside Winnipeg.

Dr. Rob Grierson, Shared Health’s Chief Medical Officer of Emergency Response Services, says time is of the essence in these situations.

“If you have a high acuity patient, we need to be efficient and very timely in the support of the care providers that are looking after such a patient. And then make an expeditious referral and transfer to a higher level of care.”

“We can do more to try and manage the patients closer to home and support those care providers across the province whether it’s in a smaller hospital or nursing station and really provide them with the support and advice they need in this time of the current situation.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Manitoba announces $200M health-care plan

Grierson says there will be an emergency physician 24/7, an advanced care paramedic, and an advanced practice respiratory therapist who will be taking calls.

VECTRS Staff will also give clinical guidance to those on the ground, helping assist with complex patient moves.

Regional lead of medical services and chief medical officer for Southern Health-Santé Sud Dr. Denis Fortier, believes it will dramatically cut the amount of time rural health-care providers spend figuring out how to get a patient moved for further care.

“This advice will help determine appropriate transfer locations better and, in some instances, may prevent an unneeded transfer altogether,” Fortier said. “As well, this service will help minimize the amount of time a rural health-care provider spends co-ordinating transfer plans,”

The program is expected to be in operation by May 2023.