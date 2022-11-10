Menu

Health

Manitoba government to make health announcement Thursday afternoon

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 11:58 am
Click to play video: ''
Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson, along with health minister Audrey Gordon and the president of Doctors Manitoba make a health announcement Thursday afternoon.

Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson, along with health minister Audrey Gordon and the president of Doctors Manitoba  are set to make a health announcement Thursday afternoon.

Read more: Manitoba nurses pessimistic about future of work: new survey

Stefanson will speak to media at 12:30 p.m. from Women’s Hospital at Health Sciences Centre in downtown Winnipeg, about a new “health human resources action plan”.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

Click to play video: 'Provinces, federal government fail to make progress on health care funding'
Provinces, federal government fail to make progress on health care funding
