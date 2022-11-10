Manitoba government to make health announcement Thursday afternoon

See more sharing options

Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson, along with health minister Audrey Gordon and the president of Doctors Manitoba are set to make a health announcement Thursday afternoon.

Stefanson will speak to media at 12:30 p.m. from Women’s Hospital at Health Sciences Centre in downtown Winnipeg, about a new “health human resources action plan”.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.