Manitoba government to make health announcement Thursday afternoon

Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson, along with health minister Audrey Gordon and the president of Doctors Manitoba are set to make a health announcement Thursday afternoon.
Stefanson will speak to media at 12:30 p.m. from Women’s Hospital at Health Sciences Centre in downtown Winnipeg, about a new “health human resources action plan”.
Global News will stream the press conference on this page.
