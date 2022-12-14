Menu

Crime

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard opts for jury over judge alone sexual assault trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2022 1:34 pm
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard arrives at the Toronto courthouse for sentencing after being found guilty earlier this year of sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, on Thursday, October 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard arrives at the Toronto courthouse for sentencing after being found guilty earlier this year of sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, on Thursday, October 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has elected to be tried for sexual assault before a jury, rather than by judge alone.

The Hedley frontman is facing a sexual assault charge for an incident alleged to have happened on June 25, 2016, in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

A lawyer for Hoggard told a Haileybury, Ont., court Wednesday that the musician has opted to have his case heard in the Superior Court of Ontario.

Read more: Court to learn whether Hoggard opts for jury in northern Ontario sexual assault case

Hoggard’s next appearance is slated for Jan. 19 before a trial scheduling court.

He was originally charged in March with sexual assault causing bodily harm, but prosecutors later said they would proceed instead with a lesser charge of sexual assault.

Hoggard was granted bail in a separate case in October after launching an appeal of his five-year sentence for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman.

CrimeSexual AssaultHedleyJacob HoggardKirkland LakeHoggardJacob Hoggard Sex Assault
© 2022 The Canadian Press

