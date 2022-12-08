Court to learn whether Hoggard opts for jury in northern Ontario sexual assault case

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario court is expected to learn next week whether Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard will decide to be tried for sexual assault before a judge or a jury in northern Ontario.

A lawyer for the Hedley frontman made a brief appearance virtually on Thursday before a Haileybury, Ont., court.

Hoggard is facing a sexual assault charge for an incident alleged to have taken place on June 25, 2016, in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

The lawyer says Hoggard’s team will file his decision on whether or not the trial goes before a jury in time for the singer’s next scheduled court date on Dec. 14.

The defence says they were still reviewing a disclosure of evidence they got from Crown counsel this week.

Hoggard was granted bail in a separate case in October after launching an appeal of his five-year sentence for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman.