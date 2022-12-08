Menu

Crime

Court to learn whether Hoggard opts for jury in northern Ontario sexual assault case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2022 11:46 am
Click to play video: 'Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison'
Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison – Oct 20, 2022

An Ontario court is expected to learn next week whether Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard will decide to be tried for sexual assault before a judge or a jury in northern Ontario.

A lawyer for the Hedley frontman made a brief appearance virtually on Thursday before a Haileybury, Ont., court.

Hoggard is facing a sexual assault charge for an incident alleged to have taken place on June 25, 2016, in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

Read more: Crown adjusts Jacob Hoggard’s charge in northeastern Ontario sex assault case

The lawyer says Hoggard’s team will file his decision on whether or not the trial goes before a jury in time for the singer’s next scheduled court date on Dec. 14.

The defence says they were still reviewing a disclosure of evidence they got from Crown counsel this week.

Hoggard was granted bail in a separate case in October after launching an appeal of his five-year sentence for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman.

CrimeOntarioSexual AssaultHedleyOntario courtJacob HoggardJacob Hoggard Trialjacob hoggard sex assault trialHaileybury
© 2022 The Canadian Press

