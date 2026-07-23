New Brunswick RCMP investigates whether Moncton altercation was hate-motivated

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RCMP in New Brunswick confirm they are investigating an altercation in Moncton over the weekend, and whether hate was a factor behind it.

Police say they were called to an “ongoing altercation” in a parking lot on Mountain Road at 7:30 p.m. on July 18.

“As part of the investigation, police are also working to determine whether hate was a factor in the incident,” RCMP said in a Thursday release.

“The RCMP takes all reports of hate-motivated incidents seriously and remains committed to conducting a thorough investigation to establish all the facts.”

A video of the incident has been shared on social media by the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM). The group alleges racist comments were yelled during the altercation, which the NCCM said involved a Muslim woman.

The video appears to show a woman walk towards a second woman and strike her in the face multiple times, amongst a large group of onlookers. A small child is seen running towards the woman being hit.

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The video doesn’t include audio.

The group says the woman and her family, including her young son, were watching a car parade.

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NCCM spokesperson Steven Zhou says the council has spoken to the family, who requested anonymity. He says the woman has serious injuries from the assault.

“This one was especially shocking given the degree of physical assault and the group nature of egging on the person who was responsible,” said Zhou.

Zhou says the council is calling for greater action on combatting Islamophobia.

“It’s time for elected officials to get together with Muslim members of our community to formulate and really build a new path forward,” he said.

Moncton Mayor Shawn Crossman says in a statement the city has been in contact with RCMP and reached out to the Moncton Muslim Association to “open a dialogue, listen to concerns, and ensure an ongoing channel of communication.”

“Our thoughts are with those affected by this incident, and we remain committed to working alongside our partners to support an inclusive, welcoming, and safe Moncton for everyone,” the statement added.

Moncton East MLA Alexandre Cédric Doucet says he’s reached out to the family to offer support

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“I was highly disturbed by what I seen and obviously right now my thoughts are with the family and the Muslim community of Moncton,” he said.

Meanwhile, Premier Susan Holt says that “no one should ever be targeted because of their faith, their race, or where they are from.”

“I am deeply disturbed by the violent and hateful attack against a Muslim woman in Moncton,” Holt wrote in a Facebook post.

“To the mother, her family, and New Brunswick’s Muslim community: we stand with you. My heart is with you, and I wish you a full and speedy recovery.”

Moncton-Dieppe MP Ginette Petitpas Taylor says in a statement she was “sickened” to hear of the incident and said she will reaching out to faith leaders and the community to hear their concerns.

“I am outraged, and I condemn this without reservation,” she wrote. “We are better than this, and our actions as a community in Moncton and across Canada must reflect that.”

RCMP says they’ve identified all the people believed to have been involved in the incident but are still gathering information to “determine the circumstances” around what happened.

They’re also looking for additional videos or witnesses.

Anyone with information can call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers.