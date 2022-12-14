Search underway for high-risk missing person on Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a missing 38-year-old Victoria woman is very concerned about her safety after they last spoke to her on Dec. 8.

Melissa McDevitt loves to hike near the Sooke Pot Holes area as well as neighbouring trails such as John Stick Peak, Malcolm, The Donald, Mike Hill, the Three Amigos and Tony’s Triumph.

Her family last spoke to her Thursday, Dec. 8. She was then supposed to travel from Victoria to Vancouver and board a flight on Dec. 10 but she did not arrive.

Her family told police this is extremely out of the ordinary for her.

McDevitt’s vehicle, a 2015 grey Subaru Forester with a North Carolina plate, was also located in the area of the Sooke Pot Holes on Dec. 10.

Victoria police have provided a photo of Melissa McDevitt’s vehicle. Victoria police handout

McDevitt is described as standing five feet tall and slim, weighing 105 pounds. Her family told police she has a very small build and has “children’s sized” feet.

She also lives with alopecia and may be wearing a wig or have short, dyed, rainbow-coloured hair, according to police.

McDevitt is neurodivergent and may appear to show signs of cognitive delay, police added.

Melissa McDevitt last spoke to her family on Dec. 8. Victoria police handout

Victoria police officers are co-ordinating with Sooke RCMP, Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue, as well as local, provincial, national and international partner agencies as they search for McDevitt.

“The circumstances under which she has gone missing are considered very high-risk,” police said in a release.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw McDevitt or her vehicle from Thursday, Dec. 8 to Wednesday to come forward and call (250) 995-7654 ext. 1.

If you see her you are asked to stay with her and call 911 immediately.