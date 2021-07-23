Menu

Canada

B.C. hiker missing for almost 2 weeks found safe by wildfire crews

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 1:40 pm
33-year-old Daniel Ring has been found safe.
33-year-old Daniel Ring has been found safe. RCMP

A hiker who was missing for almost two weeks in a popular hiking area of B.C. has been found alive.

Squamish Search and Rescue were called out on July 9 for an overdue hiker at Garibaldi Park.

Daniel Ring, 33, was dropped off at the Elfin Lakes Trailhead on July 7 intending to camp at Rampart Ponds, but he never returned home.

On Thursday, Squamish RCMP confirmed Ring was located by wildfire crews responding by helicopter to a fire in the area.

Click to play video: 'Squamish RCMP and search crews look for hiker missing in Garibaldi Provincial Park' Squamish RCMP and search crews look for hiker missing in Garibaldi Provincial Park
Squamish RCMP and search crews look for hiker missing in Garibaldi Provincial Park – Jul 11, 2021

Read more: Squamish RCMP, search crews look for hiker missing in Garibaldi Provincial Park

Story continues below advertisement

There is no word on his condition but police said Ring has now been reunited with his family.

Squamish Search and Rescue said they are thrilled he has been found alive.

