B.C. hiker missing for almost 2 weeks found safe by wildfire crews

A hiker who was missing for almost two weeks in a popular hiking area of B.C. has been found alive.

Squamish Search and Rescue were called out on July 9 for an overdue hiker at Garibaldi Park.

Daniel Ring, 33, was dropped off at the Elfin Lakes Trailhead on July 7 intending to camp at Rampart Ponds, but he never returned home.

On Thursday, Squamish RCMP confirmed Ring was located by wildfire crews responding by helicopter to a fire in the area.

There is no word on his condition but police said Ring has now been reunited with his family.

Squamish Search and Rescue said they are thrilled he has been found alive.