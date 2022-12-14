Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

10 years after Sandy Hook massacre, Biden says families owed stronger gun laws

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 14, 2022 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'Things changed after Sandy Hook shooting, they got worse: Frum'
Things changed after Sandy Hook shooting, they got worse: Frum
Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last week. "The West Block" host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with political commentator David Frum about why this keeps happening in the United States. Despite a majority of Americans being in favour of some form of gun control, Frum argues tilted political systems and institutions are in the way of popular public opinion – May 29, 2022

U.S. President Joe Biden marked 10 years since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut on Wednesday by saying Americans should have “societal guilt” for failing to address gun violence appropriately in the decade since.

The rampage at the school on Dec. 14, 2012 – when a heavily armed gunman killed 20 young children and six educators –
shocked the country and has been followed by an epidemic of mass shootings.

“We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem. We have a moral obligation to pass and
enforce laws that can prevent these things from happening again,” Biden said in a statement.

“We owe it to the courageous, young survivors and to the families who lost part of their soul 10 years ago to turn their pain into purpose,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy

The Democratic president has renewed vows to secure a new ban on assault weapons in the United States and has turned up
the heat on lawmakers to pass legislation before his party loses control of the U.S. House of Representatives next month.

Trending Now
Trending Now

In his statement, Biden noted that in June he signed into law a bipartisan bill that includes provisions intended to help
states keep guns out of the hands of those deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

“Still, we must do more. I am determined to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines like those used at Sandy Hook and countless other mass shootings in America,” he said.

Click to play video: '‘Horror beyond anything’: Sandy Hook parents recount traumatic losses in Alex Jones trial'
‘Horror beyond anything’: Sandy Hook parents recount traumatic losses in Alex Jones trial

“Enough is enough. Our obligation is clear. We must eliminate these weapons that have no purpose other than to kill people in large numbers,” Biden said. “It is within our power to do this – for the sake of not only the lives of the innocents lost, but for the survivors who still hope.”

Story continues below advertisement

Democratic former President Barack Obama, who was in the White House when the Sandy Hook massacre took place, said in a statement that he considered that day “the single darkest day of my presidency,” but that more recently, “I’ve sensed that
slowly, steadily, the tide is turning; that real change is possible. And I feel that way in no small part because of the families of Sandy Hook Elementary.”

(Reporting By Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Joe BidenWorld. NewsSandy HookSandy Hook shootingSandy Hook massacreSandy Hook Anniversaryjoe biden sandy hooksandy hook 10 yearssandy hook elemntary
© 2022 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers