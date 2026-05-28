Viral albino buffalo named ‘Donald Trump’ spared Eid sacrifice in Bangladesh

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An albino buffalo in Bangladesh, nicknamed Donald Trump because of its blond mop of hair resembling that of the U.S. president, has been spared from a ritual Eid al-Adha sacrifice after a last-minute government intervention, a Home Ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The 1,500-pound animal, which has gained viral attention online for its humorous likeness to Trump, had already been sold for slaughter when authorities intervened, citing security concerns after a surge of attention in the lead-up to Thursday’s festival.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed ordered that the buffalo be spared, the buyer be refunded and the animal be moved to the national zoo in Dhaka, according to Reuters.

“At the last moment, the decision was taken to spare the buffalo from sacrifice due to security concerns and the unusual level of public interest,” a ministry official said.

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The buffalo was sold as part of a routine Eid purchase by farm owner Ziauddin Mridha in the city of Narayanganj in central Bangladesh, near the capital, Dhaka.

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Mridha told India-based news outlet ANI that his younger brother initially spotted the buffalo’s resemblance to Trump and named it after the president in jest.

Donald Trump, the buffalo, was sold more than two months ago, the agency reported, but videos of the animal recently went viral, drawing crowds from far and wide keen to catch a glimpse of the presidential-looking bull.

View image in full screen A buffalo with a hairstyle resembling that of U.S. President Donald Trump is pictured at a cattle market ahead of Eid al-Adha. The animal drew attention from visitors and traders for its distinctive blond hair, which locals say resembles the hairstyle of the current U.S. president. Sultan Mahmud Mukut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

“This is just a symbolic name,” the salesman, who breeds bulls on a city farm for the purpose of selling them for sacrifice, told ANI.

“Actually, a human and an animal can never be compared or equated; it’s a symbolic name, and we gave it this name out of affection and love.”

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Mridha noted that the animal has an unusually gentle temperament and requires high upkeep, including regular feeding and baths.

View image in full screen U.S. President Donald Trump during a press conference at the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands, on June 25, 2025. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Albino buffaloes are rare in Bangladesh, where most cattle are dark, making it a standout during the peak Eid livestock season, though it was the nickname that likely saved the animal’s life.

Muslim tradition dictates the sacrifice of goats, sheep, cows and buffaloes during Eid al-Adha to commemorate the Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son in a display of commitment to God.

— with files from Reuters