Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Viral albino buffalo named ‘Donald Trump’ spared Eid sacrifice in Bangladesh

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted May 28, 2026 2:22 pm
2 min read
An albino buffalo nicknamed âDonald Trumpâ is seen at a cattle farm ahead of Eid al-Adha in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on May 23, 2026. The buffalo was given the nickname due to its unusual golden-colored hair and has gone viral on social media. Farm workers are providing constant care and special attention to the animal before it is sold for the Muslim festival sacrifice. View image in full screen
An albino buffalo nicknamed Donald Trump is seen at a cattle farm ahead of Eid al-Adha in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on May 23, 2026. The buffalo, who was given the nickname due to its unusual blond hair, has gone viral on social media. Abdul Goni/Anadolu via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An albino buffalo in Bangladesh, nicknamed Donald Trump because of its blond mop of hair resembling that of the U.S. president, has been spared from a ritual Eid al-Adha sacrifice after a last-minute government intervention, a Home Ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The 1,500-pound animal, which has gained viral attention online for its humorous likeness to Trump, had already been sold for slaughter when authorities intervened, citing security concerns after a surge of attention in the lead-up to Thursday’s festival.

@reuters

A rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh — nicknamed “Donald Trump” for its distinctive blond tuft — has been spared from the Eid al-Adha sacrifice after a last-minute government intervention, and relocated to the capital’s main zoo. #buffalo #bangladesh #trump #zoo #eid

♬ original sound – Reuters

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed ordered that the buffalo be spared, the buyer be refunded and the animal be moved to the national zoo in Dhaka, according to Reuters.

“At the last moment, the decision was taken to spare the buffalo from sacrifice due to security concerns and the unusual level of public interest,” a ministry official said.

Story continues below advertisement

The buffalo was sold as part of a routine Eid purchase by farm owner Ziauddin Mridha in the city of Narayanganj in central Bangladesh, near the capital, Dhaka.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mridha told India-based news outlet ANI that his younger brother initially spotted the buffalo’s resemblance to Trump and named it after the president in jest.

Donald Trump, the buffalo, was sold more than two months ago, the agency reported, but videos of the animal recently went viral, drawing crowds from far and wide keen to catch a glimpse of the presidential-looking bull.

A buffalo with a hairstyle resembling that of U.S. President Donald Trump at a cattle market ahead of Eid al-Adha. The animal drew attention from visitors and traders for its distinctive blond hair, which locals say resembles the hairstyle of the current U.S. president. View image in full screen
A buffalo with a hairstyle resembling that of U.S. President Donald Trump is pictured at a cattle market ahead of Eid al-Adha. The animal drew attention from visitors and traders for its distinctive blond hair, which locals say resembles the hairstyle of the current U.S. president. Sultan Mahmud Mukut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

“This is just a symbolic name,” the salesman, who breeds bulls on a city farm for the purpose of selling them for sacrifice, told ANI.

“Actually, a human and an animal can never be compared or equated; it’s a symbolic name, and we gave it this name out of affection and love.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mridha noted that the animal has an unusually gentle temperament and requires high upkeep, including regular feeding and baths.

U.S. President Donald Trump during the press conference at the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands on June 25, 2025. View image in full screen
U.S. President Donald Trump during a press conference at the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands, on June 25, 2025. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Albino buffaloes are rare in Bangladesh, where most cattle are dark, making it a standout during the peak Eid livestock season, though it was the nickname that likely saved the animal’s life.

Muslim tradition dictates the sacrifice of goats, sheep, cows and buffaloes during Eid al-Adha to commemorate the Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son in a display of commitment to God.

— with files from Reuters

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices