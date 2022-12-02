Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 2, 2022 10:18 am
Alex Jones View image in full screen
Alex Jones takes the witness stand to testify at the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool

Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas on Friday as he faces nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre.

Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in bankruptcy court in Houston. His filing lists $1 billion to $10 billion in liabilities.

Read more: Sex outside of marriage to be punishable with jail time in Indonesia

The bankruptcy filing comes as Jones faces court orders to pay nearly $1.5 billion in damages to relatives of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for calling the massacre a hoax.

A lawyer representing Jones in the bankruptcy case did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

A Connecticut jury in October awarded the families $965 million in compensatory damages, and a judge later tacked on another $473 million in punitive damages. Earlier in the year, a Texas jury awarded the parents of a child killed in the shooting $49 million in damages.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton booed while attending Boston Celtics game

Jones has laughed at the awards on his Infowars show, saying he has less than $2 million to his name and won’t be able to pay such high amounts. The comments contradicted the testimony of a forensic economist at the Texas trial, who said Jones and his company Free Speech Systems have a combined net worth as high as $270 million. Free Speech Systems is also seeking bankruptcy protection.

Click to play video: '‘Horror beyond anything’: Sandy Hook parents recount traumatic losses in Alex Jones trial'
‘Horror beyond anything’: Sandy Hook parents recount traumatic losses in Alex Jones trial

In documents filed in Free Speech Systems’ bankruptcy case in Texas, a budget for the company for Oct. 29 to Nov. 25 estimated product sales would total $2.5 million, while operating expenses would be about $740,000. Jones’ salary was listed at $20,000 every two weeks.

Alex Jonesalex jones infowarsalex jones trialalex jones lawsuitAlex Jones bankruptcyalex jones moneyalex jones bankruptalex jones files for bankruptcy
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers