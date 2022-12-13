EPS investigates 10 unrelated shootings in first 9 days of December

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating 10 shootings that happened between Nov. 30 and Dec. 8.

In those nine days, three people died, there were five shootings that resulted in injuries and two where shots were fired but no one was hit.

“In addition to three deaths being investigated by our homicide section, EPS officers are investigating three different people who have turned up in hospital ERs with gunshot wounds, a house that was shot at while the occupants were inside and numerous other shooting files,” says Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart with the guns and gangs section of the organized crime branch.

“It’s only the middle of December.”

To compare, EPS said there were 12 shootings in the month of November.

EPS said it’s not believed any of the shootings are linked.

On Dec. 3, Sanraj Singh was found in medical distress in a car in Millwoods after police responded to a report of gunshots in the area. His death was ruled homicide by gunshot.

On Dec. 6, police responded to a weapons complaint at a home near 117 Avenue and 87 Street. Officers found a man in his 30s, shot dead, inside. His death is being treated as suspicious.

The next day, about twenty blocks west, police found a man in medical distress following a “trouble unknown” call to police. He was pronounced dead and his death is being treated as suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police ask those with information about the shootings to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cellphone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.