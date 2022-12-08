Police release images of vehicle of interest in southeast Edmonton homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police are hoping the public can help identify a vehicle of interest wanted in connection with a homicide in southeast Edmonton over the weekend.

At about 8:40 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a shooting in the area of 51 Street and 13 Avenue in the Sakaw neighbourhood.

Police said a man was sitting in a vehicle in medical distress. Officers performed CPR until EMS arrived and declared the man dead, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

An autopsy was done on Wednesday. Police said 24-year-old Sanraj Singh died of gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled a homicide.

View image in full screen Edmonton’s homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death near 51 Street and 13 Avenue Dec. 3, 2022. Global News

On Thursday, police released pictures of a vehicle of interest officers said was seen leaving the area at the time of the homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not release any information about the possible make or model of the vehicle.

View image in full screen Police are looking for a vehicle of interest that was seen leaving the area of 51 Street and 13 Avenue at the time of a homicide on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Courtesy/EPS

Police hope to identify the vehicle and whomever might have been inside at the time. Anyone with information can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.