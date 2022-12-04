Menu

Crime

EPS homicide unit investigates suspicious death of 24-year-old man

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted December 4, 2022 7:00 pm
An Edmonton police service vehicle. View image in full screen
FILE: An Edmonton police service vehicle. Global News

Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death that happened Saturday night.

Reports of gunshots in the area of 51 Street and 13 Avenue in southeast Edmonton just after 8:30 p.m. led police to find a man in a vehicle in medical distress.

Police attempted CPR, however EMS declared the man dead when they arrived on scene.

Read more: Edmonton homicide unit investigates ‘suspicious death’ of 20-year-old man

A suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area on 50 Street. Police ask anyone with dashcam footage or video surveillance of an SUV or any other detail of the crime to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.

