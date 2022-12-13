Police in Durham Region seek suspects after 4 pharmacy robberies reported

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the Durham Region are investigating after four robberies were reported at pharmacies in the Oshawa, Ajax and Pickering areas.

Durham Regional Police said the first robbery occurred on Friday at around 6 p.m. at Devons Pharmacy on Wilson Road South.

“Three suspects entered the store, stole narcotics and fled the store to an awaiting vehicle,” police allege in a news release.

Police said the next day, officers received a report of a robbery at the Harwood Medical Centre on Harwood Avenue South.

Officers said three suspects allegedly entered the store and stole narcotics before fleeing in a vehicle.

According to police, “minutes later” at around 1:06 p.m., another robbery was reported at the Guardian Pharmacy on Bayly Street.

“The three suspects assaulted one of the store employees before stealing products and fleeing from the store,” police alleged.

At around 1:20 p.m., police said officers received a report of a pharmacy robbery at the Eastview I.D.A on King Street East.

Officers said three suspects entered the store and allegedly assaulted an employee and stole narcotics before fleeing the area.

Police said the suspects were male and were wearing dark clothing.

“Investigators believe that these four robberies may be connected,” police said.

Anyone with information, or who may have dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.